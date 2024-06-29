PM Modi’s guarantee crumbling: TMC after Delhi airport wall collapse

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday slammed the Central government for the roof collapse at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee was “crumbling”.



In a post on X, the ruling party in Bengal said: “A Glimpse into PM Modi’s “Guarantee”: Crumbling under his lies! The roof at Delhi Airport’s T1 collapsed, killing one and injuring eight, which Modi hastily “inaugurated” in March, despite its unfinished state, just for election optics. Where is PM @narendramodi? Hiding behind his facade of lies while innocent lives are lost for his political stunts?”

After the collapse of a canopy at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 on Friday, which resulted in the death of one person and injured six, TMC’s Birbhum MP and Bengali actress Satabdi Roy described the incident as unfortunate. She attributed the tragedy to the haste of completing work for political gain ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Bashing the BJP government, Roy said: “The roof collapse at Delhi airport Terminal 1 proves that the work was rushed to gain recognition before the Lok Sabha polls.”

Roy, who is in Delhi for the Parliament session, also criticized the water seepage at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “The Modi government should also take responsibility for these irregularities and respond. We have now seen the consequences of vote-centric work,” she said.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Ray also criticized the central government for the airport mishap. “This is a failure of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Civil Aviation Minister should provide a remedy,” he said.

Meanwhile, a cab driver died and six people were injured after a portion of a canopy at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed on cars amid heavy rain in the national capital on Friday early morning.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu visited Terminal 1 (T1) to assess the situation. He said that he was closely monitoring the developments and confirmed that the injured had been hospitalised.