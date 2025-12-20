PM Modi to launch Rs 3,200-crore highway projects in Bengal

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Saturday to lay the foundation stone for, and inaugurate, national highway projects at Ranaghat in Nadia district.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for two National Highway projects with a total value of around Rs 3,200 crore.

He will inaugurate the 66.7-km-long four-laning of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 in Nadia. He will also lay the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the 17.6 km long Barasat-Barajaguli Section of NH-34 in the North 24-Parganas district.

The projects will serve as a vital connecting link between Kolkata and Siliguri. They will help reduce travel time by approximately 2 hours, ensuring faster and smoother vehicle movement for unhindered traffic flow, reduced vehicle operating costs, and improved connectivity between Kolkata and other neighbouring districts of West Bengal, as well as with neighbouring countries.

The projects will also boost the economic growth in the region and will provide impetus to the growth of tourism across the region.

The PM will address the public meeting in Nadia’s Taherpur, a Matua-dominated area.