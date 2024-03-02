PM Modi to inaugurate a section of Kolkata Metro on March 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of East-West Metro Corridor on March 6.

According to a source, there are plans to also inaugurate two other Metro lines — Taratala-Majerhat of Purple Line and Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby) of Orange Line on March 6.

According to a KMRCL source, all clearance including CRS has been given to the section for East-West Metro which is going to be inaugurated. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a interview on Saturday with a news agency confirmed that PM Modi is going to inaugurate India’s first under-river Metro tunnel on March 6.