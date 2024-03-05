PM Modi to hold public meet in Kawakhali on March 9, preps on

Siliguri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit North Bengal on March 9. He will hold a public meeting at Kawakhali ground in Siliguri. Preparations are in full swing for the meeting.



C Sudhakar, Commissioner of police (CP), Deputy Commissioner of Police, traffic police officials inspected the ground on Tuesday.

A police source said that this was the initial visit. Officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG) of the Prime Minister were also present there. A helipad will be set up near the venue. After one or two days, the details of the arrangement will be available.

Meanwhile, Raju Bista, BJP MP of Darjeeling along with Arun Mandal, district president of BJP Siliguri organising committee also visited Kawakhali ground.

BJP leaders are expecting participation of around 5 lakh people at the programme.

“The Prime Minister will arrive in Siliguri in the evening. He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the new International terminal of Bagdogra Airport. He will directly reach the programme venue at around 5 pm. He is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for numerous projects of the Central government. It will take 30 minutes. Later, he will address the public,” said the MP. The Prime Minister will arrive in Bengal on March 6. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata, including new Metro services of Kolkata Metro, Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension project (Phase IB), extension of Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi.

In Siliguri too, he will inaugurate several new projects in different districts of North Bengal, especially, for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri

and Siliguri.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held public meetings twice on the same ground at Kawakhali in 2019 and 2021.