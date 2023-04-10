‘PM Modi pushing India towards its darkest days’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that the BJP-led Central government is ‘pushing India towards its darkest days’ as it allegedly continues to turn a blind eye towards the issue of unemployment.



The party took to its Twitter handle and wrote: ”PM@narendramodi IS PUSHING INDIA TOWARDS ITS DARKEST DAYS! Unemployment is an issue that the PM has shamelessly NEGLECTED. According to CMIE data, # India’s unemployment rose to a 3-month high in March ’23 to 7.8%. Is this ‘Ache Din’ @ BJP4India promised?” The tweet was made based on a report published by a news agency.

The report highlighted that India’s unemployment rose to a 3-month high in March to 7.8 per cent as the country’s labour markets deteriorated, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

During March, the unemployment rate in urban areas was at 8.5 per cent while in rural areas it was at 7.5 per cent.

Among the states, unemployment was highest in Haryana, followed by Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand. On the contrary, unemployment was lowest in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh followed by Puducherry, Gujarat, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Odisha.

“India’s labour markets deteriorated in March 2023. The unemployment rate increased from 7.5 per cent in February to 7.8 per cent in March. The effect of this is compounded by the simultaneous fall in the labour force participation rate, which fell from 39.9 per cent to 39.8 per cent,” CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas had remarked.