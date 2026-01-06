PM Modi ‘prays for Mamata’s good health’ on her birthday

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her birthday, and prayed for her good health and long life.

“Birthday wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Didi. I pray for her good health and long life,” Modi wrote on X.

Banerjee is a three-time chief minister of Bengal. In 2011, she registered a historic win to put an end to a 34-year-old regime.

On May 20, Banerjee took over as the first woman Chief Minister of Bengal. Banerjee was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times and also served as a Union Cabinet minister. She was re-elected as an MP in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, and 2009 from the South Kolkata Parliamentary Constituency. Banerjee has served in the Union government in different capacities. She had served as a member of several Parliamentary Committees and was appointed Minister of State for Youth and Sports, Women and Child Development,

Government of India in 1991. She was appointed the Railway Minister of the Government of India multiple times.

Moreover, in spite of her busy work schedule, she has authored over twenty books and created over 5000 oil paintings, quite a few of which have been auctioned.