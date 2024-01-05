PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Mamata

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her birthday. Taking to social media, Modi expressed his best wishes to Banerjee.



In a post on ‘X’, Modi said: “Best wishes to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi on her birthday. Praying for her long and healthy life.” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Banerjee and posted his wishes on ‘X’ in Bengali.

But January 5 is said not to be Banerjee’s real birthday. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on social media on Friday said that on papers January 5 was Banerjee’s birthday but

she was born during Durgaashtami. Banerjee’s mother used to observe that day as her birthday, Ghosh said in a post on X. He also wished that Banerjee remains healthy and Trinamool Congress moves forward. Ghosh also posted an old photograph of the Chief Minister Banerjee along with her mother.