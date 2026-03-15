PM Modi commissions Haldia Bulk Terminal

Kolkata: PM Modi on Saturday commissioned the Haldia Bulk Terminal (HBT) and formally dedicated it to the nation. Designed to handle dry bulk cargo at an annual capacity of 4 MMTPA, the terminal is a fully automated bulk facility on the Hooghly River with direct rail connections - a structural upgrade for bulk cargo movement through India’s eastern maritime corridor.

“The Haldia Bulk Terminal is a next‑generation facility that brings full mechanisation and direct rail evacuation to the Hooghly, setting a new benchmark for efficiency on India’s eastern seaboard. By eliminating jetty dumping and lowering cargo loss through advanced automated systems, we are ensuring cleaner, safer and more sustainable operations. The terminal will play a pivotal role in strengthening industrial supply chains of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, while supporting the Prime Minister’s vision of lowering logistics costs through modern multimodal infrastructure,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

Located within the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, the terminal has been developed under a 30-year concession through the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model by HDC Bulk Terminal Ltd — and delivered within its construction window, from commencement on July 14, 2023, to commissioning on Saturday.

Strategically positioned on the western bank of the Hooghly River, the terminal is equipped to handle imported coal and a range of dry bulk commodities. The east coast accounts for about 60 per cent of India’s dry bulk imports, including coal, bauxite and limestone, making Haldia the most efficient and direct maritime entry port for the steel, aluminium and power industries of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. This capacity addition will materially reduce logistics costs and turnaround times for these industries.