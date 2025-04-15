PM Modi, Bengal Guv, Mamata greet people on 'Poila Boishakh'

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday greeted people of the state on the occasion of Bengali New Year. In a post on X, the prime minister said, “Best wishes on Poila Boishakh! I hope all your wishes are fulfilled in this year. I pray for everyone's success, happiness prosperity and good health Shubho Nabo Barsho!” Shah also took to X to wish the people on ‘Poila Boishakh’, and hoped that the occasion would bring more happiness, prosperity and well-being. “Shubho Nabo Barsho! Greetings to our Bengali sisters and brothers on the occasion of Poila Boishakh. As we unite with our vibrant traditions and rituals to celebrate the beginning of the new year, may this occasion bestow upon everyone more happiness, prosperity, and well-being,” he said.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata said: “On the auspicious day of Poyala Baishakh, the Honourable Governor extended his warm greetings and congratulations to everyone. He wished that the New Year may fill everyone's lives with joy, prosperity and fulfilment.” Banerjee, in her message, said may the Bengali New Year illuminate everyone's lives. “Come, come, come, O Boishakh…' Subho Noboborsho 1432! May the new year's blessings illuminate everyone's lives. May every person in Bengal be bound by the bonds of peace and harmony. Good luck to everyone,” she said in a post on X.