PM likely to visit Bengal early March

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bengal early next month and he may hold a public rally in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat.



The PM’s probable visit to the state carries significance as Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place a few months from now. PM Modi’s tour may provide some oxygen to his party organisation in Bengal.

It is expected that the PM may conduct his election campaign during his visit to the state. Meanwhile, the Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, however, is expected to visit the state on February 29.

Incidentally, the full bench of the Election Commission is likely to visit the city in the first week of March to take a stock of preparedness.