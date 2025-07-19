PM launches projects worth over Rs 5K cr in Bengal

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stones of several projects in Bengal and also inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore from a programme in Durgapur which includes oil and gas, power, road and rail development projects.

The Prime Minister inaugurated Pollution Control System-Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) of Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station of Damodar Valley Corporation, worth over Rs 1,457 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia district worth around Rs 1,950 crore.

The Prime Minister also launched the Durgapur to Kolkata section of Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline worth over Rs 1,190 crore.