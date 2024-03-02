PM launches four Railways projects worth over Rs 940 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfolded four transformative Railway projects, collectively valued at over Rs 940 crore from Krishnanagar on Saturday.

The four Railway projects include doubling of Damodar-Mohishila Rail Line, laying of third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, doubling of Bazarsau-Azimganj Rail Line and the new line connecting Azimganj and Murshidabad opening new connective link to North Bengal. According to Eastern Railway, these projects are poised to accelerate economic and industrial growth across the region with ease of movement for the people of the state. The inauguration on Saturday unfolded in presence of Governor C V Ananda Bose, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and leader of opposition and MLA Suvendu Adhikari, amongst other dignities.