PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projs worth Rs 15,400 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata and launched several key Metro and rapid transit projects across countries, including country’s first under-river Metro services, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity.

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country’s infrastructure development. Under-river construction not only showcases the technological prowess involved in it but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata and Howrah, feel the experts.

The PM also flagged off several other important projects across the country. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor, Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi stretch, Kochi Metro’s SN Junction to Tripunithura section and Agra Metro’s Taj East Gate-Mankameshwar section. Modi also laid the foundation stone for the extension of the Pune Metro between Pimpri Chinchwad and Nigdi. These sections will help decongest road traffic and provide seamless, easy and comfortable connectivity, an official statement said. The section of the Agra Metro that was inaugurated will enhance connectivity to historical tourist places, it said.

Later in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone, dedicated and inaugurated various infrastructure-related projects related to rail, road and petroleum and natural gas worth around Rs 12,800 crore at Bettiah, West Champaran district in Bihar. PM Modi was on a three-day visit to states, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.