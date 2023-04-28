PM inaugurates FM transmitter virtually

ALIPURDUAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated an FM transmitter in Alipurduar Junction Railway Hospital area on Friday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L Murugan, inaugurated the 102.2 megahertz FM transmitter at the Alipurduar Junction Railway Hospital area along with 91 other FM transmitters across the country.

During the inauguration, the Union Minister of State of Minority Affairs, John Barla, the Divisional Railway Manager of Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, Dilip Kumar Singh and other officials were present.