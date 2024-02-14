‘PM & HM Shah must resign over Chopra tragedy & farmers’ issue’

With the BJP demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation over Sandeshkhali issue, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit back demanding Union Home minister Amit Shah’s resignation over North Dinajpur tragedy and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s for the alleged atrocities committed against the protesting farmers.

On Wednesday, the TMC told the press that so far the allegations that were being made by the Opposition parties, mainly the BJP, relating to women being sexually harassed in Sandeshkhali, are “baseless”. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that a team of National Commission of Women (NCW) visited the area and are said to have found no such complaints from the women there. “We are not saying this but the NCW team which spoke to women there,” he remarked.

TMC also lashed out at the statements made by BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in Delhi. Referring to the recent developments in Sandeshkhali, Bhatia is learnt to have called it “jungle raj” while the BJP has demanded Mamata Banerjee’s resignation. Rebutting these, Trinamool leader Shashi Panja said if resignations have to be given then it should start with Union Home minister Amit Shah who is still silent after four children got buried alive during a drainage work of the BSF at North Dinajpur. She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also resign for the atrocities committed against the protesting farmers. Refuting the “jungle raj in Bengal” remark, TMC sought to highlight the number of crimes committed against women in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The party also wrote on its X handle: “Today, in a press conference, @BJP4IndiaSpokesperson@gauravbhatiabjp posed the question: ‘Jungle raaj kaisa hota hai?’ We have the answer: Highest number of rape cases reported in UP, MP, Maharashtra, Haryana Highest number of cases of crimes against women in UP and Maharashtra Highest number of cases of crimes against SCs in UP, MP and Haryana Highest number of cases of crimes against STs in MP Highest rate of kidnapping and abduction in Haryana and Assam Highest number of cases related to child abuse in UP, Maharashtra and MP So, Bhatia ji, lesson for you: Jungle raaj kaisa hota hai? Double Engine states

jaisa hota hai!”

Panja said: “We are also getting to hear that someone by the name Arun Halder who is BJP’s SC/ST chairman is scheduled to visit Sandeshkhali on Thursday with a team. We will not allow any such teams there and if the SC/ST chairman needs to go somewhere then he must first go to Madhya Pradesh where a tribal youth was recently stripped and tortured by

BJP members.”