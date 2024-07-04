‘PM has habit of misleading people’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Rajya Sabha regarding the reported incidents of public flogging in Bengal, on Wednesday slammed the latter saying that PM Modi has “a habit of misleading people”.

TMC hit back at Modi saying that state police had taken “prompt action”. PM Modi on Wednesday targeted the Opposition over “selective politics” with regard to atrocities against women. The reference was to incidents of public flogging reported from the state.

In a post on X, Ghosh said: “…In Bengal, the police act without fear or favour… The accused in this case has already been arrested, he is in jail and police have launched a suo motu investigation. You (with your Ajay Mishra Tenis and Brij Bhushans) should learn some sane administration and tough policing from Bengal.”

Trinamool Congress’ another Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that Bengal has taken zero tolerance on violence. In a post on X, Dev said: “…(The) Bengal government and West Bengal police have taken prompt action. Zero tolerance for violence. The PM should first sack the sexual predators in his party.”