PM hails armed forces for Ops Sindoor, inaugurates commanders' conference in Kolkata

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their exemplary role in Operation Sindoor and highlighted their vital contribution towards nation-building, a defence statement said. He also unveiled the “Indian Armed Forces Vision 2047” document, after inaugurating the three-day Combined Commanders' Conference at the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army at Vijay Durg, the erstwhile Fort William, here. The document charts the path for a future-ready Indian Armed Forces, the statement said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the crucial meet, the first such conference after Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, showcasing a calibrated, tri-services response embodying precision, professionalism and purpose, a defence official said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and all three chiefs of the Indian armed forces were among the participants in the conference. “Deliberations are being held on a wide range of strategic issues – including force modernisation, jointness, integration and enhancing operational readiness for multi-domain warfare,” the statement from the Ministry of Defence said. The Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC), a biennial event, is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views and discuss strategic, institutional and operational priorities, with interactive sessions involving officers of various ranks. This year’s meet, the 16th edition, will focus on reforms, transformation, change, and operational preparedness across the Indian armed forces. The theme is 'Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future'. "The focus of the conference reflects the armed forces’ commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness," the defence official added.

The last edition of CCC was held in Bhopal in 2023. This is Modi’s fourth visit to Bengal in the past five months and the second within a month. The PM arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening from Assam. On Monday, he reached Vijay Durg around 9.30 am from the Raj Bhavan, where he spent the previous night. Modi spent about four hours at the conference’s inaugural session. He left the venue at around 1.30 pm and took a chopper from the Calcutta Race Course to the NSC Bose International Airport to board his flight to Purnea in Bihar.