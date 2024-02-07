PM ‘butchering’ federalism, lying in Parliament: TMC

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making deceitful claims in Parliament, Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that he has “blood on his hands” for “butchering federalism”.

On Wednesday, TMC accused PM Modi for lying in the Parliament by presenting false data. The party wrote on its X handle: “PM@narendramodi, your deceitful claims end here! Face the facts: 13,626 students from SC, ST & OBC communities dropped out of Central universities in 5 years Crimes against SCs surged by 13% & STs by 14.3% in 2022 India saw a 25% surge in atrocities against Dalits in 4 years. From @BJP4MP leader assaulting a tribal with slippers to BJP workers urinating on tribals, @BJP4India sets a horrifying norm! SPEAK UP, MODI JI! The nation demands answers, not empty rhetoric.”

Further, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said that the PM has blood on his hands for butchering federalism. The MP wrote on X: “PM@narendramodi delivers looong Mann Ki Baat (Rajya Sabha edition). His govt has converted Parliament into a deep, dark chamber. No guarantees about employment, price rise, Manipur. Hollow words about federalism from a man who has blood on his hands for BUTCHERING FEDERALISM.”

Derek had recently accused the Modi-led Central government of committing “Fiscal Federal Terrorism” against Bengal. He said so after a CAG report accused the state government of delaying submission of utilisation certificates against funds of the Central government given to the state under various schemes.

The MP had said: “The Fiscal Federal Terrorism of BJP is because they cannot fight Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress in Bengal. Loans amounting to more than Rs 12,00,000 crore have been written off by this Central government. If they can write off these loans, why penalise the people of Bengal for Rs 6,913 crore?”

Derek pointed out: “The issue of utilisation certificates was never asked for. We have enough data available to show how no utilisation certificates worth thousands of crores were submitted for BJP-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand.”