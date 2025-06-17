PM busy shooting reels while nation mourns series of tragedies: TMC

Kolkata: Amid a series of recent tragedies that have claimed hundreds of lives and left the nation reeling, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday accused PM Modi of being busy “shooting reels” while the country mourned. The party dubbed the incidents “a direct result of negligence and poor oversight”.

In a post on X, the Bengal ruling party highlighted the loss of 26 lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, at least 265 deaths in the Ahmedabad plane crash and referenced five helicopter incidents in Uttarakhand over the past six weeks, accusing the PM of indifference during a time of widespread mourning.

It further stated that between May and June 2025 alone, five helicopter incidents, including two fatal crashes, rocked Uttarakhand during the peak of the Char Dham Yatra.

“This is not a coincidence. It’s a direct result of negligence, poor oversight, and unregulated private operators cashing in on faith at the cost of lives. How many more must die before safety takes precedence over profit?” TMC asked.

Referring to the bridge collapse in Pune, Trinamool Congress (TMC) further attacked the Centre and Prime Minister Modi saying “In 2016, PM @narendramodi mockingly coined the phrase “Act of Fraud.” So here’s our question to him today: Is the bridge collapse in Pune an act of God or an act of FRAUD? Is this the infrastructure revolution you keep boasting about? Let there be, for once, a few drops of genuine tears, Mr. Modi.” Incidentally, when a bridge collapsed in Kolkata in 2016, the Prime Minister had mockingly termed the incident as an ‘act of fraud’.

“Bodies are piling up. The nation is in mourning. But PM @narendramodi is too busy shooting reels to notice,” TMC said in a post on X.

Echoing the same 5 questions that the party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had raised, Trinamool stated: “If there’s one thing @BJP4India has perfected, it’s managing PM @narendramodi’s image. But no amount of choreography can shield him from scrutiny. So here are 5 Sawal he must answer: How did 4 terrorists cross the border & kill 26 civilians in Pahalgam? If it was an intel failure, why did the IB Chief get a 1-year extension? Are the terrorists dead or alive? Why hasn’t India responded to the US claim of brokering a ceasefire with trade bait? Why has NO nation explicitly condemned Pakistan?”