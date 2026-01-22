‘Pledge to win all 9 seats, says Abhishek from Purulia rally

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, addressing the Rana Sankalpa Sabha in Purulia on Tuesday, set a target of winning all nine Assembly seats in the district in the upcoming elections.



“Restoring peace and harmony along with developing Purulia has been the biggest success of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he said, adding that victory in the next polls is only a matter of time.

Referring to the party’s ‘unsatisfactory’ performance in past elections in Purulia, Banerjee noted: “However, if we consider the results of the 2024 elections, TMC is ahead in six out of nine Assembly segments.” He blamed the BJP’s communal politics and misleading campaigns for its earlier gains, citing the 2018 Ram Navami violence in Purulia, during which several lives were lost.

Banerjee also questioned the performance of BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, alleging that the Union government had discontinued 100-days’ work and blocked funds for housing schemes, the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the Sarva Shiksha Mission.

Highlighting water scarcity in the district, he said: “Our government has ensured the supply of drinking water to 1.78 lakh households. After completion of the project, an additional 3.42 lakh households will be covered. Nearly Rs 1,300 crore has been spent on the JICA project.”

Raising concerns over the condition of railway services in Purulia, Banerjee asked: “Is this the example of a double-engine government?”

He also criticised former Left leaders and workers who later joined the BJP, alleging that they were “blocking development in Purulia and misleading the people.”

Banerjee also invited complaints against TMC candidates in the district to understand the reasons behind the party’s earlier setbacks, urging people to report any misconduct through ‘Ek Daake Abhishek’, but not to lose faith in the party.

Referring to alleged harassment during the Special Intensive Revision process, Banerjee called upon voters to ensure that the BJP is pushed below 50 seats. “Green means moving forward. This time, people will vote for development,” the party’s national general secretary said.