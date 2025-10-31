Plea in HC seeks court-monitored SIR in Bengal

Kolkata: A petition has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking a court-monitored Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The plea also demands an explanation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the necessity and scope

of the exercise. The division bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Smita Das De on Friday admitted the petition and directed the matter to be listed for hearing. The petitioner has requested the High Court to supervise the entire revision process to ensure transparency and accuracy in the preparation of the voters’ list.

The plea has further sought the court’s intervention to extend the time frame fixed for the SIR, arguing that the current schedule may not allow adequate opportunity for citizens and political parties to verify entries and raise objections.

Earlier this week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that a Special Intensive Revision would be conducted in 12 states, including West Bengal. The first phase of the exercise is set to begin on November 4.

According to the ECI’s schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 9. Complaints and claims regarding the draft can be submitted thereafter to the ECI or the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in the state. The final electoral roll is slated for publication on February 7, 2026.

The High Court is expected to hear the petitioner’s plea for judicial monitoring and clarification from the ECI in the coming days.