‘Platinum Jubilee Bhawan’ inaugurated as SMC unveils ₹15 cr administrative complex

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday officially opened the doors of its newly constructed administrative building, ‘Platinum Jubilee Bhawan’, and a state-of-the-art conference hall designed on the lines of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The inauguration ceremony was led by Mayor Gautam Deb, marking a milestone in the civic body’s infrastructure development.

The modern conference hall, named ‘Adhibeshan Kaksha’, is the first of its kind in any municipal body in the region. Built with an estimated budget of around Rs 15 crore, the entire building, including the conference hall, has been funded from SMC’s own resources.

Calling the project a long-cherished dream, Mayor Gautam Deb said: “This was a dream for us that has now come true. The entire building has been constructed using SMC’s own funds. Some additional work is still underway. This modern facility will help officials work more efficiently.”

The conference hall has a seating capacity of over 150 people, with dedicated seating for 70 councillors and provisions for 23 additional councillors, keeping future expansion of the municipal area in mind. Separate seating arrangements have also been made for media personnel. The building includes a well-equipped press corner, with separate spaces for print and electronic media.

The newly constructed G+5 building, spread across 25,000 square feet, features designated parking space for 20 vehicles. Most municipal offices have already been shifted to the new premises. Additional facilities include a councillor lounge, while plans are underway for a rooftop garden, cafeteria, and a visitor lobby. “This is the first time any municipal corporation or municipality has set up such a modern conference hall. Facilities such as an electronic voting system and advanced microphone technology have been installed to enhance communication during proceedings,” said Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor.

The 47th Board of Councillors meeting took place at the new hall after inauguration.

At present, the SMC consists of 47 councillors representing 47 wards, including 14 wards in Jalpaiguri district. With rapid urban development in surrounding areas like Dabgram-Fulbari, Matigara-1, and Champasari, strong indications suggest that the municipal boundaries of Siliguri may be expanded in the near future, making the new infrastructure timely and future-ready.