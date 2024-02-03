Platform of Bidhannagar Road Stn: ER pushes to free encroachment

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway reaches out to local representatives to remove encroachment from Bidhannagar Road station’s platform to provide more space to the local commuters.



According to the senior official, the agitators claimed that congestion at Platform 2 is being created due to encroachment.

Railways had previously taken steps to remove the encroachment but claimed that the local state machineries failed to help.

Hence, they are now planning on writing to the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary regarding the problem. Previous works of removing encroachments from the Park Circus and Ballygunge Railway Station had been conducted and the Railway in those cases had contacted the councillors of the specified locations.

According to a senior official, the Railway is in process of making people aware and reaching out to local administration to remove encroachment and improve facilities for the commuters.

On Friday, the Up train movement through Bidhannagar Road Station of Sealdah Main Line section was affected for nearly an hour after commuters started agitating at Bidhannagar Road Station demanding change of platform of several trains from Platform 2 on Up Main Line to Platform number 1on Up Suburban line.

They had started protesting from 7:10 pm which affected the Up train movement, however, according to Eastern Railway the train movement on Down line remained unaffected.

The agitation was withdrawn at 8:27 pm and normal services resumed thereafter.

The agitators pressed to shift the scheduled platforms of several trains from Platform number two to one.

An official of Eastern Railway said that the agitators instead of discussing their demand in the proper forum have taken a mean of disturbing train services affecting commuters in peak hour.

Without resorting to such unethical means they could have approached proper authorities to discuss their issues, the official added.