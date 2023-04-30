Platform for local artistes: Siliguri to host weekly progs

siliguri: With the aim to provide a platform for the local artistes, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started a weekly cultural programme in Siliguri. The programme is held on Sundays at the Suryasen Park in Siliguri.



“There are many artistes in our city who are not getting a platform to showcase their talent. We have decided to give them a platform. This is the reason we took the initiative to organise such programmes,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor.

A cultural committee has been formed to monitor and organise the programmes. School students, cultural institutes, and college students can participate in the programmes. They will be given an honorarium for participating in the programme.

“We have started this weekly cultural programme in Siliguri to boost the talent of local artistes. Initially, these programmes will take place on the first and second Sunday of every month. Later, the programmes will take place every Sunday,” the Mayor added. Meanwhile, people who visited the park on Sunday enjoyed the cultural programme.

Students from Boys High School and some cultural organisations participated in the programme.

Shima Roy, a visitor, said: “We never saw such a programme in this park before. It was a lovely experience. My kids liked the programme. They are also planning to participate. Such initiatives help in preserving our rich culture and art forms”