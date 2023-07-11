Plastic processing unit to be set up in Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad

Siliguri: Intending to make village areas plastic pollution free, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) is planning to set up a plastic processing unit under the Parishad area at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.



The land survey for the unit has already been completed. In this processing unit, the plastic waste will be recycled and will be converted into new products, harmless to the environment.

“We are planning to set up the unit at Phansidewa block. The estimated budget for the project is about Rs 3 crore. But the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is yet to be finalized. The final project details will be made public after the finalization of DPR,” said Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.

The unit will be set up on 13 acres of land. Land has been already finalised in the Phansidewa block. Apart from the plastic processing unit, a biogas production unit from cattle dung will also be built in the Mahakuma Parishad area. The land has not been finalised yet but plans are underway to set up the plant between Bidhannagar Gram Panchayat and Naxalbari Gram Panchayat. The DPR is under process for that project too.

The SMP has started Solid Waste Management (SWM) systems in 16 Gram Panchayats out of 22. The system will be implemented in all the Gram Panchayats. Besides, the work of setting up four central processing units is underway.

The plan is to recycle the entire waste. As plastic is non-biodegradable, and the quantity of plastic waste is very high, the SMP plans to set up a separate plastic processing unit.

The problem with the project is that what products will be processed from the plastic and whether they can be marketed, is not finalised yet. Discussions are going on if plastics can be recycled to make rope or road construction materials.

“We want to make the city plastic free. This is a challenge for us. We accepted it. Both the work will commence soon,” added Arun Ghosh.