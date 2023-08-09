‘Plastic Freedom Challenge’ launched in the Hills

: Zero Waste Himalaya, in collaboration with Darjeeling Municipality, launched the ‘Plastic Freedom Challenge’ that calls on individuals and institutions to live without plastic during Independence week from August 8 to 15.

The challenge also advocates Independence Day celebrations to go plastic-free, thereby reducing the waste at the celebrations as well as the waste that is sent to the landfill. Independence Day is celebrated with gusto in the Hill towns of Darjeeling, Kurseong and especially Kalimpong, with parades, drill displays and football matches.

August 8, the day of the commencement of the challenge, also marked the Zero Waste Himalaya Day that is observed to highlight the need for mountain

sensitive waste policies and practices and the urgency needed to respond to the Himalayan waste crisis.

An exhibition on zero waste was the main attraction of the event which was mainly put up by the Darjeeling Montessori House of Children along with Zero Waste

Himalaya, St. Teresas and Camelia Schools.

The exhibition showcased 12 steps to zero waste, segregation practices, composting, growing own food and reusing material. Outcomes of cleanups at Tiger Hill, Chowrastha, and other places of the town were also put on display.

Results of The Himalayan Cleanup (THC) 2023 were highlighted. The waste and brand audit data comes from 65 sites from across 8 mountain states, where 1,17,908 pieces were cleaned up, of which 1,09,520 were plastic (92.8 per cent).

Sikkim had high numbers as THC was officially taken up by the Education and Rural Development department whereas Darjeeling and Kalimpong had the largest number of plastic pieces cleaned up. THC 2023 findings showed 77.4 per cent of all plastic collected was non-recyclable, mainly multilayered plastics and tetra packs.

“Mountains are flooded with non-recyclable plastics that have no solutions and are not collected by any waste pickers and scrap dealers, and are found littering mountain landscapes, choking waterways, and filling up landfill sites.

The scourge for waste managers, these kinds of plastics are the main reason why mountains are burdened with a huge waste crisis. Packaged food and drinks made up an alarming 81.8 per cent of all plastic waste collected,” stated Roshan Rai of Zero Waste Himalaya.

73 per cent of food packaging was non-recyclable multilayered plastic showing how a change in eating habits is contributing to the waste crisis.

“Single use plastic ban will be further strengthened in Darjeeling town. We are also contemplating a ban on water bottles below 2 litres,” stated Deepen Thakuri, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality.