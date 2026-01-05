Plastic-free picnic initiative delivers cleaner Teesta riverbed in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: As the picnic season gathers momentum, the Teesta riverbed near Jubilee Park in Jalpaiguri has been transformed into a plastic-free picnic zone, following a decisive initiative by the district administration. The move is already yielding positive results, helping preserve the riverbed and reduce pollution.

Picnics have been taking place in the area since Christmas, attracting visitors from across town. Earlier, Kharia Panchayat authorities were compelled to routinely clear plastic cups, plastic-coated plates and thermocol waste left behind by picnickers. To address the issue, the administration banned the use of plastic and thermocol items at the site, leading to visible improvements in cleanliness.

“Only sal leaf plates or completely paper-made plates are allowed. A shop named Sabuj Sopan, operated by women from self-help groups, has been opened inside the Jubilee Park. Picnickers can buy sal leaf plates and earthen cups at market prices from there,” said Sub-Divisional Officer Tamojit Chakraborty.

Jalpaiguri Sadar Panchayat Samiti president Binay Roy said repeated warnings had earlier been issued to prevent pollution of the Teesta River. “Even when the river remains dry, plastic and thermocol often remain unnoticed during cleaning, get buried in the sand and later mix with river water, worsening pollution. This prompted the decision to declare the area plastic-free,” he said. To ensure compliance, a gate is being installed at the entrance to the picnic spot, and panchayat and police personnel may conduct checks to prevent visitors from carrying plastic items.

The initiative has been well received by visitors. “The environment is clean and pleasant. Using eco-friendly plates and glasses that naturally decompose is a good step,” said Jalpaiguri resident Bibhas Banerjee.

Environmental groups have also lauded the decision. Dr Raja Raut, Secretary of the Jalpaiguri Science and Nature Club, said: “Declaring the Teesta riverbed a plastic-free picnic spot is a commendable initiative. We hope people become more conscious and voluntarily help keep picnic spots free from plastic pollution.”