Plant adoption initiative by Alipore Zoo on Earth Day

KOLKATA: As a part of Earth Day celebrations, the Alipore Zoological Garden conducted a tree plantation drive on Saturday, wherein at least ten visitors were given the opportunity to adopt a tree for a nominal cost.



The zoo authorities have urged the people to join them on this drive on Saturday at 9 am. According to a zoo official, the turnout was good and many people had shown interest in adopting a tree. However, they were selected only on the first come first serve basis. Twelve plants were given to ten people on Saturday for adoption.

Zoo authority further said: “Ten visitors will get the opportunity of becoming a part of the zoo family by planting a tree and adopting it as a part of tree adoption.” The authorities have put up this message on its social media feed while sharing an e-mail address- zoofestival.kolkatazoo@gmail.com-for interested people to apply. The interested person could send an e-mail to the mentioned address by Thursday, 10 pm.

The person adopting the plant will have to pay an amount of Rs 1,000. The interested individuals had to carry the copy of the confirmation mail and an identity card to be part of the initiative.