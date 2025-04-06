Plans underway to shift Cooch Behar MJN Medical College & Hospital to new location

Cooch Behar: In a landmark move, the century-old MJN Medical College & Hospital in Cooch Behar is set to be relocated. Authorities have initiated plans to shift the facility from its current premises on Silver Jubilee Road to Vivekananda Street, about three kilometers from the town centre. The proposal, aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability and improved infrastructure, is currently under review by the state Health department.

Established in 1908 during the reign of Maharaja Nripendra Narayan, the historic hospital has undergone numerous renovations and expansions over the years. However, officials now believe that the structural condition of the heritage building is deteriorating and may face serious issues within the next 10 to 15 years.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Nirmal Kumar Mandal, Principal of MJN Medical College, said: “The Health Department is aware of the problems faced in the current hospital building. If relocation is not undertaken now, it may lead to bigger issues in the future. Discussions have been held with the Patient Welfare Association and the College Council and a formal proposal has been sent to the state Health Department.” As part of the process, a structural assessment of the heritage building will be conducted by a civil engineer. The final report will be forwarded to Kolkata for further consideration. There are also plans to preserve the legacy of the institution by converting a section of the existing hospital into a museum.

Meanwhile, construction is already underway on the new medical college campus at Vivekananda Street. An eight-storey building is being developed, with plans to shift the Outpatient Department (OPD) there within the next year. The remaining departments will be moved in phases.

Reacting to the development, Rishi Kalpa Paul, a member of the Heritage Committee, said: “The hospital’s central location has served people well for decades. While shifting might cause initial inconvenience, relocating in phases could be beneficial. However, essential medical services should continue at the old campus during the transition.”