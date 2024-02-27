Plans on to set up RoRo services from Baranagar

The Transport department is planning to develop RoRo service from Baranagar. Meanwhile, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said on Tuesday that guidelines are being prepared on the way municipalities operate the jetties at various ghats.

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim was also present at the meeting.

Apart from discussion with municipalities, Chakraborty informed that they have found land at Baranagar to develop a roll-on roll off (RoRo) service from there.

The department is contemplating on two possible routes for this service. One is from Baranagar to Garden Reach via Jagannath Ghat and another from Baranagar to Raichak Kukrahati via Jagannath Ghat. These services will be able to carry a substantial number of vehicles leading to reduced pressure from the road, Chakraborty said. He also said that they have completed 29 jetties and are working on 16 more. New vessels have also been provided.