Plans on to rename Goabagan Lane after bodybuilder Monotosh Roy

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to rename the Goabagan Lane in North Kolkata after bodybuilder late Monotosh Roy who is considered as the first ‘Mr Universe’ from India.



It is learnt from KMC that Monotosh Roy was residing at Nayaratna Lane in Kolkata while his “yoga studio” was also situated at the same place.

According to the civic body’s records,at present there is no road/street/lane in Kolkata in the name of late Monotosh Roy. Sources said the secretary of Monotosh Memoriam, Mandira Pal has appealed to the mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim to rename any street in the name of Roy.Considering the appeal, the matter was placed before an MMIC meeting and was cleared. It was proposed that Goabagan Lane in Maniktala be renamed as ‘Late First Mr Universe Monotosh Roy Lane’.Roy, it is learnt, was born in Gajaria village, Dhaka district (now Bangladesh).

He grew an interest in weightlifting by the time he was 12 years old.

Under the guidance of Bishnu Charan Gosh, Roy developed his interest in bodybuilding and yoga. In 1947, Roy lifted the title of the All India Bodybuilding Championship. It is learnt that in 1951, Roy travelled to the United Kingdom to compete for the world’s most coveted title, ‘Mr. Universe’.

He won the title in Group III Amateur Division category. Roy is said to have come back to India and laid the foundation of Indian Bodybuilding Federation.

After his death, it is said that initially there was a plan to rename the Barrackpore Trunk Road after him.