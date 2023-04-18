Plans on to open Self-Help Group Haats in the Hills, says Anit Thapa

darjeeling: Self-Help Groups (SHGs) need business hubs to promote and market their products. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) will take care of this, said Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA.



“We also have plans to open up SHG Haats (markets) where products made by SHGs will be available,” he added.

Thapa on Tuesday inaugurated a four-day long Shrishtishree Mela at the Capitol Hall in Darjeeling. In the year 2022-23, Rs 153 crore cash credit loans were sanctioned to SHGs by different banks in the 5 blocks of Darjeeling.

In his address at the inauguration programme, Thapa stated: “The SHGs are a success. The government has provided all necessary support to the SHGs. Their products are excellent. However, they will have to come up with innovative ideas as to how to showcase and market the products. The GTA will open up SHG Hubs in all sub divisions of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts within the GTA area. There will be hubs in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong.”

He further advised the District Rural Development Cell and the SHGs to chalk out plans for SHG Haats (markets) in each block. “People want organic vegetables along with fresh unadulterated milk, milk products. SHGs can encash this and sell these products from the SHG Haats. We can open up stalls in prominent places in town and also on Highways. The SHG products are in great demand among both tourists and local residents alike,” added the GTA Chief.

Two Saksham Centres were also inaugurated remotely by Thapa. The Saksham centers will provide assistance for financial inclusion, counseling and assistance to the SHGs. They were opened at Chengapani in Mirik block and St. Mary’s III GP in the Kurseong block.

Adding to this, S Ponnambalam, Chief Principal Secretary, GTA and District Magistrate, Darjeeling stated that each district has to have a Shristishree stall that sells SHG products. “In Darjeeling, we have a mobile Shristishree cart at the Darjeeling Mall as well as an Experience Bengal stall on the lakeside in Mirik. Both the places are frequented by both tourists and locals,” added Ponnambalam.

He also stated that SHGs will be involved in producing and supplying morning snacks provided in schools in Darjeeling. Along with this SHGs can also tie up with homestay owners for marketing and selling their products to the lakhs of tourists visiting the GTA area each year.

“There are 7801 SHGs in the 5 blocks of Darjeeling. In the financial year 2022-23, Rs 153 crore cash credit loans have been sanctioned to SHGs by banks in the 5 blocks of Darjeeling,” stated Sumedha Pradhan, Project Director, DRDC.

The 2nd Shrishtishree Mela in Darjeeling involved 5 blocks of the Darjeeling district with 3 SHGs representing each block. Out of the 3 SHGs from each block, 2 have set up general stalls and 1 food stall.

“We are selling different products including organic tea leaves, cardamom, pure organic honey, pickles, processed millet, broom sticks, handicrafts, succulent plants as well as woolen garments. The State Government is providing the cost for stay, food along with Rs 300 per day DA. The cost of transportation of goods to the Shrishtishree Mela is also borne by the government,” stated Utsav Roy, Marketing Consultant, DRDC.