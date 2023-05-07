Plans on to open more Haringhata Meat outlets in Siliguri

siliguri: The State Animal Resource Development Department is planning to open more outlets of ‘Haringhata Meat’ in Siliguri. Recently, Swapan Debnath, the minister in charge of ARD has instructed the Mayor to finalize places for three more outlets in Siliguri.



“If the Mayor finds me a good place, I will open three outlets in 7 days. This will also help in employment generation,” said Minister Debnath when he visited Siliguri recently.

Haringhata meat is fast becoming popular in Siliguri. Currently, there are about three outlets in Siliguri.

The State Animal Resource Development Department is planning to set up three more outlets here.

Meanwhile, the minister has also proposed to set up modern showrooms for Tantuj sarees in Siliguri. For that, too, he asked the Mayor to find places for showrooms in business areas.

These will be exclusive showrooms for Tantuj sarees.The minister said: “This time we want to set up different showrooms for different varieties of Tantuj sarees. For example, if there is a showroom for Jamdani, a variety of Jamdani sarees will be available there.”