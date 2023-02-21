Plans on to extend New Garia to Ruby Metro line to Beliaghata

kolkata: The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is planning on extending the New Garia to Ruby Metro line to Beliaghata, a four-kilometre extension, soon.



Once the work here is completed, commuters will be able to travel from Dakshineswar to Beliaghata via Kavi Subhash on a single token.

The New Garia to Ruby (Hemanta Mukherjee) Metro line will soon start commercial services. It recently received approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety. The inspection was held on January 30.

There are five Metro stations in the New Garia to Ruby route, including Kavi Subhash, Satyajit Ray, Jyotirindra Nandi, Kavi Sukanta and Hemanta Mukherjee. This Metro line has already been connected to the North-South Metro corridor at Kavi Subhash Metro station.

“We will take one week to ten days because the integrated fare structure is being examined. This structure will ensure that one ticket will allow the commuters to travel from Dakshineswar to Ruby, instead of buying two tickets,” General Manager of Metro Railway Arun Arora had informed earlier.

In its Budget allocation announcement on February 3, Metro Railway declared that the New Garia to Ruby Metro line will be extended to Salt Lake Sector V in October. But due to the delay in handing over the sites at Metropolitan and Chingrighata crossing, RVNL has modified phase two of this project.