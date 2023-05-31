Plans on to distribute 2.5 lakh fruit saplings

In a bid to extend the plantation area, the Horticulture officials of North Dinajpur district planned to distribute 2.5 lakh saplings of fruits covering all nine blocks of the district this year.

Saplings of mango, guava, lime, lemon, litchi, dragon fruit, and papaya among others will be distributed free of cost under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana Scheme(RKVY).

Numerous fruit trees were reportedly destroyed in the last few years for the construction of four lanes along National Highway 31 and 34 in the district.

The horticulture officials initiated a move to develop the ecosystem after the expansion of the plantation area in the district.

The assistant director of Horticulture of North Dinajpur district Payel Panja said: “We have planned to plant 2.5 lakhs of saplings of fruit this monsoon covering all nine blocks of the district including Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi, Raiganj, Hemtabad, Kaliyaganj and Itahar under RKVY programme. The proposal has been sent to the state for approval. The large-scale plantation will not only develop the environment but it will also create employment in the district. The list of beneficiaries has been prepared.”