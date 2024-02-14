Plans afoot to divert water flowing down from Bhutan

The Hatinala River, originating in Bhutan, inundates the Banarhat and Binnaguri regions of Jalpaiguri every year. To end this, the Irrigation department has come out with a comprehensive plan.

With Indian Oil pipelines running under the riverbed, there is no scope of increasing the depth of the river, hence the Irrigation department has decided to divert the water rushing down from Bhutan to the Dayna, Reti and Sukriti rivers before it empties into Hatinala. Another plan is to widen the river by removing encroachments on the banks.

An administrative meeting was held to discuss the Hatinala issue attended by the SDOs of Jalpaiguri Sadar and Dhupguri.

A discussion took place on the intricate details of how much water empties into the Hatinala at different points. A survey was conducted by the River Research Institute under the Irrigation department on Jhoras (springs) of Dooars along with the flow from Bhutan. There are two bridges in the cross section area of Hatinala, of which one has undergone expansion yet inundation of these areas is an annual affair.

The Irrigation department stated that data is being collected on the siltation rate along with the quantity of rocks and Dolomite getting deposited from Bhutan into the Hatinala. Armed with this data, the department plans to resolve the flooding issue.