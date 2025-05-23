‘Plans afoot to curb human-elephant conflict using Artificial Intelligence’

Siliguri: Principal Secretary and Head of Forest Force Debal Ray has announced plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into the Forest department’s surveillance systems to strengthen wildlife management and reduce human-elephant conflict.

He made the announcement during a surprise visit to Bagdogra Forest Range under Kurseong Forest Division on Wednesday evening. The visit focused on inspecting the ongoing Forest department works and evaluating the control room facilities. After reviewing the operations, Ray expressed satisfaction with the current infrastructure and lauded the efforts of the forest officials.

“I am satisfied to see the control room facilities and the way the forest division is working. We will further upscale the facilities,” he stated. “Talks are going on to introduce an AI system to detect animals like elephants and raise alarms so that the foresters can take immediate action as per requirements,” he added.

The Kurseong Forest Division, particularly the Bagdogra range, has witnessed a rise in elephant sightings, with frequent incursions into tea garden areas. These incidents have sometimes resulted in tragic encounters, leading to injuries and even fatalities among local residents. To tackle the issue, the department has already deployed remote cameras at strategic locations known for elephant activity.

The introduction of AI will enhance these existing systems by enabling quicker and more accurate detection of animal movements, thus allowing for faster response times. Ray emphasised that the technological upgrades would be implemented wherever necessary across the region. He also addressed the cross-border movement of elephants from neighbouring country Nepal. “If any elephant crosses the border and enters this region, we try to ensure that no elephant is hurt or tortured. Giving priority to animal safety is our first responsibility,” Ray asserted.