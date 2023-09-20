Plans afloat to launch two sems in Higher Secondary Education

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) plans on sending a proposal to the School Education department for introduction of two semesters in Higher Secondary Education.



Recently, the State Education Policy (SEP) 2023 highlighted that the semester system may be introduced for an enhanced system of formative assessments from Class VIII and onwards in a phased manner over a period of next three years.

It was also stated that the WBCHSE may consider introducing a semester system in Class 11 and 12 as it will ease the transition from school to university in a phased manner.

According to the Council’s plan, the semester system will be introduced for new students admitted to class XI in the academic

year 2024-25.

In this regard, Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said that they are thinking of introducing the semester system for those who will take admission in class XI for the 2024-25 session. Once the final plan is done, it will be sent to the School Education department and it will be launched if the proposal is accepted.

It is these students who will be promoted to Class XII in the academic year 2025-26 and they will take the Higher Secondary Examination in the semester system.

According to the Council’s plan, the first semester examination will take place in November 2025 and the second semester will be held in March 2026. He made it clear that the final marksheet will be prepared by averaging the marks obtained in the two semesters, ie, both the semesters will be given equal importance.

The first one will be completely MCQ based and it will be taken in the OMR sheet.

The second semester exam will be SAQ (short answer) and have descriptive questions.