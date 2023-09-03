Planned conspiracy to create unrest in Hills: Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha leaders

Darjeeling: “There is a well planned out conspiracy in play in the Hills at present, hatched by the Opposition parties to misinform, provoke, create confrontation and unrest thereby disturbing the peace of the Hills,” stated Alok Kanta Mani Thulung, president, Darjeeling sub divisional committee, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).



The BGPM organised a public meet at the Darjeeling motor stand on Sunday.

“The garden workers are being misinformed and are being waylaid over the Patta issue. They are being told that they will be made refugees with the 5 decimal homestead Patta that the state government is handing out. How can this be true? The government is asking the tea garden workers to furnish copies of Aadhaar card, voter cards along with the application. If they were refugees, would the government ask for these documents? Do refugees have Aadhaar cards and voter cards?” questioned Thulung.

He said that even fake forms are being distributed among the workers asking for declarations. “The tea garden workers are simple people. They are being misinformed and misled. It is a well planned out conspiracy,” alleged Thulung. He warned the people indulging in such activities, to abstain from doing such things henceforth. “We have not gone into confrontation and were silently tolerating all this. They want to create conflicts and unrest by provoking. From now on we will lodge police complaints regarding the fake forms,” cautioned Thulung.

He stated that many of these parties were working at the behest of the tea garden management like agents.

Thulung said that the Opposition parties were in a bad state and the number of supporters had diminished to such an extent that it was getting difficult for them to survive.

“The GTA election and Panchayat election results speak for themselves. BGPM has got a clear majority. The public mandate is with us. The Opposition parties are all coming to an end. Many of their leaders are in touch with us. They want to join us,” claimed Thulung.

Sunday’s meeting was to thank the public for voting for BGPM in the rural polls, stated the BGPM leadership. “We are the ruling party but have always maintained restraint despite all the provocation. However, it should not cross limits,” said Promosker Blone, BGPM leader.