Planned 24-hr closure of Vidyasagar Setu on August 16 & 17 called off

Kolkata: The Kolkata Traffic Police on Saturday announced that the planned 24-hour closure of Vidyasagar Setu, scheduled from 9 pm on August 16 to 9 pm on August 17, has been cancelled.

On August 11, police had issued a notification declaring the shutdown of the Second Hooghly Bridge to facilitate major repair and rehabilitation works by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC).

The proposed work included replacement of stay cables and bearings on the bridge, along with the lifting and placement of steel portal beams at two locations near Santragachi bus terminus on the Kona Expressway.

Diversion routes for all categories of vehicles, including heavy goods carriers, had also been announced.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, police clarified that the shutdown would not be implemented owing to “internal commitments” of Howrah City Police and the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners.

“The notification issued on August 11 stands cancelled,” it said. Officials confirmed that Vidyasagar Setu will remain open to traffic as usual, bringing relief to commuters who had been bracing for major disruption over the weekend.