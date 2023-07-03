Plaints lodged against BJP leader over remark ‘Mamata should be sent to B’desh’

Kolkata: Two separate complaints were lodged at Barasat and Dakshineswar police stations against BJP leader Nazia Ilahi Khan after she allegedly made a comment about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be sent to Bangladesh as she cannot speak Hindi.



According to the complaints lodged, on June 23 Khan reportedly gave an interview to a news portal where she allegedly said that Banerjee speaks only Bengali and thus she should be sent to Bangladesh.

It has been mentioned in the complaint that the statement made by Khan is unconstitutional and the BJP leader has made the comment with the intention of removing Bengali’s from India.

However, it was learnt that till Monday, no action was taken on the complaints lodged.