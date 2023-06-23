Plaint registered against Balurghat Nursing Home over ‘negligence’

BALURGHAT: An allegation of medical negligence was raised against a private facility in Balurghat on Friday. Staff of the concerned private facility were accused of beating the family members of the patient when they protested against the incident.



A written complaint was lodged at Balurghat Police Station against the Balurghat Nursing Home for “negligence”. Police force, led by Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat PS Santi Nath Panja, reached the spot for an investigation. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident. According to a local source, Viku Roy (52), a resident of Tapan, was admitted to Balurghat Nursing Home on June 2.

He was scheduled to undergo two surgeries. However, after the surgery, his condition worsened on Thursday and he became unconscious. The Nursing Home authorities then advised his family members to take him elsewhere for better treatment. The family members alleged that his condition had deteriorated owing to medical negligence. The Balurghat Nursing Home dismissed the charges as baseless allegations.

Santi Nath Panja said: “We received a complaint against the Nursing Home, and an investigation is underway. If anyone is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken.”