Plaint of ‘illegal construction’ against arrested promoter lodged

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has lodged a complaint of “illegal construction” against Md. Wasim, the promoter of the building that had collapsed on Sunday night in Garden Reach Police Station.



Apart from Wasim, two of his associates are also named in the complaint based on which a case has been registered by the police. Wasim was produced at the Alipore Court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody for 14 days. The Public Prosecutor reportedly claimed that more people might be involved with the promoter. To trace them Wasim’s custody is necessary. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday brought a sniffer dog to sniff out any human under the debris as two more people are still missing as per the claims of the local people. During the Majerhat Bridge collapse incident, the NDRF sniffer dogs played a vital role in finding people trapped under the debris.

KMC is checking the adjacent buildings of the collapsed under-construction building to find out if those have been damaged. Also, the engineers are checking if those buildings are safe to live in. Nine people, including two women, were killed and about 17 others were injured after an under-construction five-storey building collapsed on Sunday night. The promoter of the building was arrested on Monday based on a suo motu case registered by the police. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the site of the tragedy on Monday morning to oversee the rescue operations. It was alleged that the construction of the collapsed building was taking place without any sanction of plan from the civic body.

Sources claimed that the flats of the said building were already sold in advance. Mayor Firhad Hakim announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, cops traced another man who was trapped under the debris.

Around 8:15 pm the trapped man identified as Md Jamil of J-565, Fatehpur Village Road in Garden Reach was recovered from under the debris and rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was declared brought dead.