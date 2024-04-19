Plaint lodged against Nisith’s ‘misuse of power’

Siliguri: A complaint has been lodged by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) with the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, regarding the alleged misuse of power by Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State (Ministry of Home Affairs) who is the BJP candidate of the Cooch Behar constituency. The complaint, submitted in writing, outlines two grave concerns.



The first revolves around allegations that Pramanik, leveraging his position within the Ministry of Home Affairs, is illicitly influencing the deployment and activities of CRPF personnel in Cooch Behar Parliamentary constituency. It is reported that strategic postings of CRPF personnel under his influence are aimed at manipulating the outcome of the forthcoming elections in favour of his party, the BJP. Recent changes in security protocols, including the replacement of previous security forces to guard strong rooms where EVMs and VVPATs, with CRPF personnel, have raised suspicions of potential tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs. Such actions, if confirmed, could severely compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

The second subject of concern highlights allegations of Pramanik harbouring miscreants at his residence in Cooch Behar. These individuals, reportedly armed and not registered voters of the constituency, are suspected to be housed with the intent of exerting undue influence and intimidation on the local electorate. Reports suggest that these individuals have been openly brandishing firearms during the silent period, intimidating members and workers of opposition parties, particularly the AITMC.

The gravity of these allegations necessitates an urgent and thorough investigation by the Election Commission. In response to the complaint, the Election Commissioner has been urged to take decisive action, including a search and seizure operation at Pramanik’s residence; Issuing orders for the arrest of all miscreants present at the residence and considering the replacement of CRPF forces with personnel from other states to maintain impartiality.