Plaint lodged against fraudulent messages impersonating Mayor

Siliguri: Many councillors of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) received WhatsApp messages in the name of Siliguri Mayor, Gautam Deb requesting for money.



The messages have been circulated since Tuesday morning. The Mayor came to know about it when some councillors informed him. A written complaint has been lodged at the cyber crime police station in Siliguri.

Shalini Dalmia, councillor of ward number 8 said: “This morning, I received a WhatsApp message where the picture and name of the Mayor, Gautam Deb, was displayed on the profile, but the number was unknown. When I sensed something wrong, I immediately called the Mayor and informed him about it. The same incident happened with other councillors as well. It

was a scam.”

The Mayor immediately informed the Commissioner of Police regarding this. “A written complaint has been lodged at the cyber crime police station. This is some kind of fraud which needs to be addressed at the earliest,” said the Mayor.

On the other hand, the board of members’ meeting of SMC was held on Tuesday, where several issues were discussed. Munsi Nurul Islam, the CPI(M) councillor, raised different issues, including increasing cases of drug addiction in Siliguri. He stated that youths, especially women, are becoming addicted to drugs.

He also alleged that some abandoned places in Siliguri have become the haunts of such drug addicts.

In this regard, Gautam Deb said: “All points are being noted down. We have asked the police administration to take steps. We will try our level best to make people aware.”