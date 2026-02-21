Plaint filed over ‘ragging’ at North Calcutta Polytechnic

Kolkata: A complaint has been lodged at the Cossipore Police Station in connection with an allegation of ragging at the North Calcutta Polytechnic.

According to sources, a few days ago, the principal of the North Calcutta Polytechnic received a communication from the UGC informing about a complaint lodged at the anti ragging help line.

It was alleged that a first-year student was ragged by a few students of the second and third years.

However, the first-year student did not divulge his identity. After getting the information, the principal lodged a complaint at the Cossipore police station. Based on the complaint filed, the police registered a case and started a probe.