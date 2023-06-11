Plaint filed against Union Min for ‘violating Model Code of Conduct’

COOCH BEHAR: BJP MLAs, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik, have been accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct.



The Union minister entered the Sahebganj BDO office on Saturday with BJP Panchayat candidates for the nomination process.

Udayan Guha, the North Bengal Development Minister, has lodged a complaint with the commission regarding the entire incident.

He has also filed a complaint against a sub-inspector.

On Saturday, BJP submitted nomination papers for the upcoming Panchayat Election at the Dinhata 2 block office. BJP members including Union Minister Nisith Pramanik and District BJP President Sukumar Roy, marched into the Sahebganj BDO office with the BJP candidates to submit the nomination papers. They remained inside the office from morning till evening.

Udayan Guha, the North Bengal Development Minister, said: “How could the Union state minister and the BJP district president spend the entire day in the BDO office during the nomination process?”

He has filed complaints regarding this matter. Along with this he has lodged a separate complaint against a police officer named Parimal Roy from Sahibganj Police Station, alleging that Parimal Roy was seen conversing with the Union state minister and the BJP district president.

In response to the issue, BJP’s Cooch Behar District president and MLA Sukumar Roy stated: “The Election Code of Conduct was not violated in any way.” The BJP leader declined such allegations against the Union minister of state. On the contrary, he claimed that Udayan Guha himself had interfered during the previous municipal elections in Dinhata by preventing BJP candidates from submitting their nominations.