Plaint filed against Medica Hosp for negligence

Kolkata: A complaint was filed at Bhawanipur Police Station by a patient’s family for negligence in treatment by a private hospital after a foreign object was found in the patient’s chest after bypass surgery.



Allegedly the patient identified as Uttam Kumar Kundu of Howrah was admitted to Medica Superspeciality Hospital on March 1. He had undergone the bypass surgery on March 3 and was declared fit and released by the doctors on March 11. According to his son, after the release Kundu was suffering from “occasional hiccups and low grade fever.”

It was also alleged that after the patient was taken back to the private hospital, a foreign object was detected in the X-ray report. The hospital informed the family that the foreign object had to be removed or else there was a chance of infection. Unable to trust them, Kundu was taken to SSKM Hospital, where the doctors were able to successfully remove the foreign object.