Plaint filed against John Barla for ‘disrespecting national flag’

ALIPURDUAR: A complaint has been filed against Union Minister and Alipurduar MP John Barla for allegedly disrespecting the national flag. The district Trinamool Congress filed a written complaint with the Alipurduar Police Station and the New Alipurduar GRPS on Thursday.



According to the Trinamool Congress, Union Minister of State for Minority Development, John Barla was present at the inauguration ceremony of the NGP Guwahati Vande Bharat Express train in New Alipurduar on May 29 where he showed disrespect towards the national flag.The FIR filed by Prakash Chik Baraik, president, Alipurduar district TMC stated: “John Barla, honourable MP of Alipurduar constituency as well as Minister of State of the Union Government has disrespected our National Flag intentionally on 29th May, 2023 at New Alipurduar railway station by using the flag to fan himself. Insult to the National Flag is an act of anti national activity according to National Prevention Rule 1971…”

Bhaskar Majumder, the district Trinamool Congress general secretary, stated: "As a Union Minister, he has shown disrespect towards the national flag. We demand swift action against him. He should be charged with sedition immediately, and both his ministerial and MP positions should be revoked."