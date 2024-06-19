Plaint fabricated, says passenger who had lodged complaint with GRP

Siliguri: Chaitali Majumder, a resident of Lake Town Siliguri, has claimed that she was not aware of any complaint allegedly lodged by her against the loco pilot and co-pilot of the freight train that had rammed into the Kanchanjungha Express, killing 11 persons. She alleged that the complaint had been fabricated. The Railway department had earlier stated that Chaitali Majumder had lodged a written complaint at the New Jalpaiguri Government Railway Police Station (NJP GRP) against the loco-pilot and co-pilot of the freight train that collided with the Kanchanjungha Express on Monday morning. This development has raised a number of questions regarding the inquiry being conducted by the Railway on the accident.



Talking to mediapersons on Tuesday evening, Chaitali, who was a passenger of the ill fated train, stated that Railway officials had met her and enquired about the accident and had asked her to sign on a paper.

“After the incident, Railway officials came to the hospital and asked me about the details of the incident. I just narrated what had happened on Monday. They asked my name, address and took my signature on a paper where only my name and address were written but I didn’t know about the complaint. I suffered an injury on my leg. I was in a state of panic and trauma. How could I blame a person who had died? “ said Chaitali Majumder.

On Monday, Anil Kumar, loco pilot of the freight train, died on the spot. Mannu Kumar, co-pilot, is critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Siliguri.

Chinmoy Majumder, father of Chaitali, said: “She was unconscious after the incident. She did not know the pilot or the co-pilot, so why would she complain against them? The complaint is false.”

Meanwhile, S Selvamurugan, the Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) of GRP denied all the allegations and said: “We have received the complaint. She herself raised the complaint to us and we have proof of that. An inquiry into the case has already begun.”

The complaint states: “The accident has happened due to rash and negligent conduct from the end of the loco pilot and co-loco pilot of the goods train.” Even before the inquiry had started, Railway officials were pointing fingers at the loco pilot and co-pilot of the freight train for the accident.